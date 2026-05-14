Pa. Psych Hospital Faces Multiple Abuse Lawsuits

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 14, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area psychiatric hospital has been hit with five state court lawsuits alleging it allowed patients as young as 10 years old to be physically and sexually abused by staff members and other patients, despite multiple investigations and warnings....
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