Detroit Man Says USPS Carrier Attack Left Him Blind, Disabled

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 14, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A man alleging a United States Postal Service carrier brutally assaulted him during a package delivery, causing catastrophic injuries including permanent vision loss, fractures and a concussion in an encounter captured on his Ring doorbell camera, has sued the U.S. under the Federal Tort Claims Act, seeking more than $6 million in damages....
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