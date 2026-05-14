Guidelines For Tariff Offsets Treat Truck Parts Like Auto Parts
By Jack McLoone ( May 14, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Imported parts used in manufacturing various trucks are treated like automobile parts in guidelines that the U.S. International Trade Administration issued Thursday for U.S. manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles looking to qualify for a program that allows a discount on duties paid for such parts....
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