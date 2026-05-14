US Trade Rep. Seeks Feedback On ITC's Quartz Tariff Plan
By Jack McLoone ( May 14, 2026, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Thursday said it is seeking comments on tariff recommendations made in April by the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding imported quartz surfaces....
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