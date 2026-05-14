NC Healthcare Workers Get Final Nod On $1.5M Wage Deal
By Hayley Fowler ( May 14, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has given final approval to a $1.56 million settlement with the owners of several North Carolina hospitals and healthcare facilities accused of manipulating workers' time sheets to skirt overtime requirements....
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