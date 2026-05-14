Squires Ends IPR After Railway Co. Surrenders Patent Claim

By Dani Kass ( May 14, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has de-instituted a Patent Trial and Appeal Board review after National Steel Car Ltd. disclaimed the only parts of its patent the board thought could be invalid, saying they should "be treated as though they never existed."...
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