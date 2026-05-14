Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( May 14, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress approved language in a funding bill that would block the rescheduling of marijuana, Colorado lawmakers gave final approval to a bill to fund research into the psychedelic ibogaine and authorize the establishment of licensed treatment centers, and Rhode Island lawmakers introduced legislation to eliminate geographic criteria from the state's cannabis social equity program. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....
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