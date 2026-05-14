Fortive, Subsidiary Seek Early Win In Wrongful Firing Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( May 14, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Technology company Fortive and a medical equipment subsidiary asked a Colorado federal judge for an early win in a former regional sales director's lawsuit alleging she was fired for raising concerns about compliance with anti-kickback rules, contending the subsidiary terminated her due to a restructuring and that Fortive wasn't her employer....
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