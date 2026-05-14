Ill. Rep.'s Ex-Aide Pleads Not Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud
By Lauraann Wood ( May 14, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois congressman's former deputy district chief accused of securing fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits through a COVID-19 pandemic relief program pled not guilty to the charges Thursday in federal court....
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