Moda Health Settles Wilderness Therapy Coverage Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 14, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Health insurance provider Moda Health has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging it unlawfully denied a family's claims for their daughter's stays at two wilderness therapy programs and left them with thousands of dollars in medical bills, according to a filing in Oregon federal court....
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