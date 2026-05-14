Texas High Court Reverses DWI Evidence Suppression

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 14, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday reversed an appellate court's decision to suppress evidence from a DWI investigation, saying the lower court "made the foundational mistake of conflating independent grounds for seeking relief from a judgment with independent grounds for supporting a judgment."...
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