9th Circ. Won't Revisit Wash. Professor Free Speech Ruling
By Crystal Owens ( May 15, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't revisit a decision saying the University of Washington violated a computer science professor's First Amendment rights after he voiced opposition to the school's policy that acknowledges Indigenous tribes as the traditional caretakers of the campus' land....
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