House Panel Backs Bill To Recast Copyright Office Oversight
By Ivan Moreno ( May 14, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House committee Thursday unanimously advanced a bill that would change how the Copyright Office chief is selected, requiring congressional leaders to recommend candidates while allowing the president to make the final selection — a shift that would give both branches of government a more direct role in choosing the agency's leadership....
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