4 Key Takeaways From SEC's Semiannual Reporting Proposal
By Jessica Corso ( May 15, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently put forth a plan that could allow publicly traded companies to move from a quarterly to a semiannual reporting schedule, but whether they choose to do so and how that could impact both the growth of the public markets and insider-trading plans for corporate leaders remains up for debate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.