Lindberg Wants Credit For Time Served Applied To Sentence

By Hayley Fowler ( May 15, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A billionaire insurance magnate convicted on charges of bribery and fraud is asking a North Carolina federal judge to apply credit for time he's already spent behind bars at his upcoming sentencing hearing, where he plans to ask for concurrent sentences of four years each....
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