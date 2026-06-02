Columbia Software IP Ruling Tests Royalty Damages Model

By Andrew Radsch, Kevin Yang and Andrew Nguyen ( June 2, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- In its March 11 decision in Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York v. Gen Digital Inc. the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had the opportunity to answer some of the questions it left behind in its 2024 opinion in Brumfield v. IBG LLC, but declined to do so....
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