Voting Maps, Ballot Deadline Teed Up For Ga. Special Session
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 14, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Georgia lawmakers will reconvene for a special session in June to redraw the state's electoral maps in the wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling and to address a fast-approaching deadline to find a replacement method for tabulating votes that does not involve QR codes....
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