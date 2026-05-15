Employment Authority: Circuits Sketch Boundaries On DEI

By Benjamin Morse ( May 15, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how federal appellate courts are shaping the boundaries of workplace diversity initiatives amid rising legal challenges, how organized labor is ramping up efforts to influence the use of artificial intelligence on the job and the uncertainty surrounding future overtime rulemaking after the U.S. Department of Labor opted to restore a prior salary threshold rather than introduce a new one....