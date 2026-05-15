Trump May Lack Ability To Sue His Own IRS, Attys Say

By Asha Glover ( May 15, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court should carefully examine the relationship between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service when considering whether it has jurisdiction over his $10 billion suit against the agency over the leak of his tax information, a group of attorneys said....
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