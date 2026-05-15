California Senate Confirms New State Bar Director
By Andrea Keckley ( May 15, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The California State Senate confirmed longtime statewide courts administrator Laura Enderton-Speed as the state bar's new executive director Thursday, clearing the way for her to take on the unenviable task of rebuilding trust in an organization whose controversies culminated with the botched administration of last year's February bar exam....
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