Top NJ Judges Stress Judicial Independence Amid Threats

By Jake Maher ( May 15, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top state and federal judges spoke out Friday about rising threats against judges and the importance of an independent judiciary during the New Jersey State Bar Association's annual convention, drawing on the legacy of the nation's founding as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.