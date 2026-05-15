Metal Card Maker Sued Over $5B Deal, Nevada Move From Del.
By Jarek Rutz ( May 15, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of the company behind premium metal credit cards has sued in Delaware Chancery Court claiming that a group of investor-directors turned the once-focused card manufacturer into a vehicle for extracting management fees and then tried to move the company to Nevada as litigation pressure mounted....
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