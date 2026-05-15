DOJ Says Conn. Has No Right To Regulate Feds' Use Of Force

By Aaron Keller ( May 15, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Connecticut in federal court over a recently enacted state law that subjects in-custody deaths to state oversight, requires federal agents to wear identifying badges, and bans law enforcement officers from wearing facemasks, calling the act "blatantly unconstitutional."...
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