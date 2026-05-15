Coach Not Covered In $10M Sex Abuse Case, NC Judge Says
By Danielle Ferguson ( May 15, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge said a swimmer who won a $10 million judgment against a swim coach who sexually assaulted her cannot seek that payment from the coach's insurer because neither the coach nor the swim club he operated are covered under the policies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.