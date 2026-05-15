Texas Justices Revive Anti-SLAPP Bid In Abortion Fund Suit

By José Luis Martínez ( May 15, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a woman's anti-SLAPP bid in an abortion fund's suit against her, holding that the suit was filed in response to the woman's earlier attempt to investigate the fund's deputy director for potential violations of state abortion law....
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