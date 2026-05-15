Veterans Group Asks Fed. Circ. To Toss VA Abortion Ban Rule

By Mark Payne ( May 15, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs violated a federal rulemaking law when it enacted a 2025 regulation that banned abortion care and abortion counseling, a minority veterans group told the Federal Circuit on Friday, asking the court to toss out the rule because it's arbitrary and capricious. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.