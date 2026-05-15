Restaurant Group Gets Final OK For $800K Wage Settlement

By Rachel Konieczny ( May 15, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge on Friday approved a Denver restaurant group's $800,000 settlement of a class action by workers who accused it of failing to fully compensate employees and firing a worker who refused to sign a form barring him from joining a class action....
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