New Jersey AG Traces Her Path To Public Service

By George Woolston ( May 15, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport talked shop at the State Bar Association's annual meeting, dishing on what it was like to get the call to be the state's top law enforcement officer, how her time as general counsel for a public utility informs her new role and what it's like to be both friend and foe to the federal government. The Cape May County native also revealed her favorite diner....