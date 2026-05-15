Co-Founder Of Robocall Company Liable For $4.3M Tax Debt

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 15, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday granted the U.S. government's bid to hold the co-founder of a defunct telemarketing fundraiser personally liable for more than $4.3 million in unpaid payroll taxes, finding that he controlled the company's finances and willfully failed to pay the Internal Revenue Service. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.