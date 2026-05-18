Conn. Justices Uphold Murder Verdict Despite Juror Fear

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 18, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a member of a rival group in 2008 should not have a new trial, although one juror told another she was concerned for her safety after interacting with someone attending the proceeding, the Connecticut Supreme Court has affirmed....
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