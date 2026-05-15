OCC Adopts Rules To Curb State Escrow-Interest Laws

By Jon Hill ( May 15, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency moved Friday to shield many of the nation's biggest banks from state requirements to pay interest on homeowner mortgage escrow accounts, finalizing a pair of rules that extend its push to bolster federal banking preemption....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.