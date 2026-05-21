Advice For Responding To Minority Preservation Letters

By Perrin Cooke, Bill Sokolove and Josh Schenk ( May 21, 2026, 12:41 PM EDT) -- With the midterm elections rapidly approaching, Democratic lawmakers in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate have begun to return to an increasingly familiar tactic of the minority: firing off a flurry of document preservation letters that are a harbinger for the subpoenas to come....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.