Med Device Groups 'Overshot' In Fair Use Args, Judge Says
By Elliot Weld ( May 15, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A judge on a D.C. Circuit panel said a set of industry groups covering the advanced medical device industry might have "overshot" in a challenge to a Library of Congress exemption that said use of copyrighted software for the purpose of repairing those devices fell under fair use, since the groups tried to lump the software that merely operates the machines into the case....
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