Michigan Says DOE Lacked Crisis To Extend Coal Plant Life

By Jared Foretek ( May 15, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel attempted Friday to find the limit on the U.S. Department of Energy's emergency authority to keep power plants running without a regional utility's request, with Michigan arguing that no emergency existed to justify the federal government's orders to keep a Consumers Energy plant online....
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