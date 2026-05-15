Judge Permanently Blocks NLRB In Constitutionality Case

By Braden Campbell ( May 15, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday permanently blocked the National Labor Relations Board from prosecuting a social services platform, saying agency officials' job protections are unconstitutional and inseparable from federal law, and that the board's pursuit of novel remedies flouts its targets' jury rights....
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