Treasury Proposal Maps Compliance Road For Stablecoins

By Christopher Allen, Kevin Toomey and Anthony Raglani ( May 26, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of Foreign Assets Control recently issued a joint proposed rulemaking that would implement the anti-money laundering and sanctions program requirements of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or Genius, Act.[1]...
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