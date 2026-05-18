Which Gets OK To Drop £480M Qualcomm Claim In CPO 1st

By Joanne Faulkner ( May 18, 2026, 4:59 PM BST) -- Consumer group Which secured permission on Monday to withdraw its collective action against Qualcomm over the supply of chips without any money being paid to the 29 million class members, in a first decision of its kind by the Competition Appeal Tribunal....
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