Kirkland, McGuireWoods Guide NextEra's $67B Dominion Deal

By Al Barbarino ( May 18, 2026, 10:27 AM EDT) -- NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy said Monday they will merge in an all-stock transaction that combines two of the largest regulated U.S. utilities, in a roughly $67 billion deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McGuireWoods LLP. ...
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