Jailed Ex-Union Leader Says Only He Can Keep Ill Wife Alive

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- John Dougherty, the former business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 in Philadelphia serving time for corruption convictions, told a federal judge on Monday that he needed to be let out of prison because only he could provide the care his disabled wife needs to survive....
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