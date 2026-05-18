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CIT Says Commerce Must Better Explain Garlic Duty Evasion

By Dylan Moroses ( May 18, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce failed to explain why it found preserved and cut garlic chunks to be avoiding an antidumping duty placed on fresh garlic cloves imported from China, and it must provide more detail behind its decision on remand, according to an opinion issued by the U.S. Court of International Trade....

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