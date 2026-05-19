Wis. Tribe Says State Misreads 1854 Treaty In Fishing Row

By Crystal Owens ( May 19, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians says Wisconsin is misinterpreting tribal regulatory authority in its bid to block the tribe from barring nonmember fishing in 19 lakes within its reservation, telling a federal district court that the state can't prove key elements of its claims....
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