Minn. Lawmakers OK Federal Conformity, Property Tax Relief
By Sanjay Talwani ( May 18, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Minnesota would conform with several changes to the federal tax code and extend its workaround of the cap on corporate deductions for state and local taxes under an omnibus tax package approved by lawmakers and heading to Gov. Tim Walz....
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