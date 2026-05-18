Pot Co. Ghosted Investor After Securing NY License, Suit Says

By Taylor Bowie ( May 18, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A New York-based cannabis company refused to disclose sales and revenue information to an investor after using his "regulatory status" to secure a state-issued dispensary license, the shareholder told a New York federal judge in a complaint filed Friday....
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