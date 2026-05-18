PBMs Tell Mich. Court They're Not To Blame For Opioid Abuse

By Susan Smiley ( May 18, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy benefit managers told a Michigan federal court on Monday they are not responsible for opioid abuse because they do not control prescription drugs once they are sold to patients, as Evernorth Health, Express Scripts and other companies seek out of the state attorney general's public nuisance suit....
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