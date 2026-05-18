MIT Accuses Microsoft Of Infringing Patents In Cloud Network

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 18, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology hauled Microsoft Corp. into Texas federal court, accusing the technology company of infringing a pair of the university's patents related to "physical unclonable function" technology to secure the company's cloud services....
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