Judge Questions Bid To Halt Texas Mayor's Removal Process

By José Luis Martínez ( May 18, 2026, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday considered whether he has the power to stop removal proceedings against the mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, and whether the city charter allows the potential ouster, pressing counsel on legal and factual questions surrounding the removal process....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.