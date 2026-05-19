Split 8th Circ. Revives Challenge To NHTSA Brake Light View

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 19, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel revived a lawsuit Monday by two Arkansas-based distributors of pulsing brake lights, ruling the companies can challenge the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's letters declaring the products illegal and laying out plans to "threaten" customers with fines....
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