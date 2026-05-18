Exxon Tells 9th Circ. Calif.'s Plastic Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 18, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The state of California's claim that Exxon Mobil Corp. is responsible for plastic pollution belongs in federal court, the petroleum giant told a Ninth Circuit panel during a hearing on Monday, arguing that federal courts have admiralty jurisdiction because the litigation targets pollution in navigable waters, among other alleged injuries....
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