Fla. Hospitals Seek $10.5M In Fees In Safety Rating Fight

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 18, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Community hospitals owned by Tenet Healthcare Corp. sought $10.5 million in fees they said were warranted in their successful Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act case against hospital ratings nonprofit Leapfrog, while the nonprofit called the request "grotesquely inflated" and premature....
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