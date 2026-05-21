Immunity Bid Can't Stop Discovery In THC Abuse Registry Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 21, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- There's little chance that the Idaho state health director can ditch litigation by mothers challenging the automatic placement of women on the child abuse registry for prenatal THC use, a federal judge said after taking a "preliminary peek" at the state's pending motion to dismiss....
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